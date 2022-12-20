Man accused of grabbing, dropping baby several times at Miami Walmart

MIAMI - A 31-year-old man who police say is homeless has been arrested after witnesses say a 4-month-old baby girl was dropped on the ground at least four times.

Miami-Dade Police say Patrick Abbott is charged with child abuse after an incident that reportedly happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday at a Walmart store at N.W. 32nd Ave. and 79th St. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

One witness, Andrian Ferguson, shared cell phone video with CBS4's Peter D'Oench that shows the aftermath of the incident with Miami-Dade Police at the scene and you hear her saying, "This guy had a baby and he threw the baby on the ground. They have him in the back of a police car. Something is not right but we are going to pray for him."

Ferguson said, "This was traumatic to see the baby dropped on the ground several times. This was a beautiful baby. Such a beautiful baby."

She was at the store with her nephew Joshua Washington who said, He dropped the baby four times. Everyone ran after him but he kept dropping the baby. They called for an ambulance because the baby had a big red spot on back of the head. I was trying to get to the baby but there was chaos. There is no explanation you can give to say that you dropped a baby four times."

Ferguson said, "It's really terrible. I have three sisters and a brother and I think of them. I think of my nieces. It is crazy. This man I saw looked distraught."

An arrest affidavit said, "The defendant walked away from the victim only to then return to the victim and pick her up as bystanders began to scream and run towards the victim."

An off-duty Miami-Dade Police Officer who was at the store was alerted and police say that officer saw the suspect drop the child one more time.

The affidavit also said, "The defendant advised that he only dropped the victim by accident once."

Abbott was released from TGK Correctional Center after paying a $5,000 bond.

Witnesses say the child's mother was inside the Walmart store when the incident happened.

A spokeswoman for Jackson Memorial Hospital said the child was in good condition and said doctors were observing her.