Making friends as an adult isn't easy, but local Miami mom is helping to change that

Research shows that having social connections is one of the most reliable predictors of a long, healthy, and satisfying life.

But making friends as an adult can be difficult. Between work, family, and packed schedules, finding meaningful connections can feel out of reach.

Health experts say the lack of social connection can have serious consequences. About one in three adults in the U.S. report feeling lonely.

Nearly one in four say they lack social or emotional support according to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Loneliness is an epidemic here in the U.S.," said relationship expert Shari Leid.

Leid says strong friendships aren't just nice to have, they're essential.

"What we want in the end is relationships. That's what matters," she said.

Her advice is simple, be intentional.

"We tend to neglect our social life a lot, but prioritize it," Leid said.

That message resonates with Miami mom Sharon Feiereisen.

After moving to South Florida, Feiereisen found herself starting over, without friends, family nearby, or a built-in support system.

"I moved alone with both of my kids and I had no mom friends, and it was very hard," she said.

Looking for a connection, Feiereisen decided to create it herself.

She launched "The Mom Club," a community that brings together moms, dads, and families through small, in-person events focused on health, wellness, and conversation.

The group hosts meetups almost monthly, giving parents a chance to connect beyond school drop-offs and playdates.

"These events are intentionally kept small so you can come here alone and it's not awkward," Feiereisen said. "Everyone's looking for somebody to complain to and get it out."

What started as a way to meet people has turned into lasting friendships.

"There are people who I've told the most insane things. And I can't even believe we've only known each other a year-and-a-half," she said.

Experts say fear is one of the biggest barriers to making friends as an adult , worrying about how we'll be perceived.

Leid encourages people to shift their focus.

"Make the first move," she said. "Everyone's a little nervous when you first meet somebody. It gets easier over time."

For Feiereisen, taking that first step changed everything.

"I wouldn't have had any community," she said.

Now, through The Mom Club, she's helping others find the same sense of belonging she once searched for herself.