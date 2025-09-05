Madame Olivia is a charming North Miami bakery and bistro

Madame Olivia is charming bistro and bakery in North Miami

At Madame Olivia, just off NE 123rd Street in North Miami, the scent of freshly baked challah mingles with the warmth of Mediterranean spices.

The charming cafe, bistro and bakery feels less like a restaurant and more like a love letter to community and connection.

Co-owners Oren Cohen and Doron Laurent said they chose this location with purpose.

"I think it was very important for us to pick the first location to be a neighborhood spot," Cohen said. "Wanting to serve the community, really make a place that people feel comfortable coming to, whether it's for coffee and a sweet bite or a full lunch or brunch during the weekend with the kids."

Their story began halfway across the world. A chance meeting in Shanghai brought together Oren, a passionate Israeli-born home chef, and Doron, a master French baker with Israeli roots.

Doron had a cooking show on YouTube.

What started as a brief conversation turned into a friendship and, eventually, a partnership rooted in flavor and family.

"If you told me six or seven years ago that I would do this here with this guy," Cohen said while shaking his head.

"That was probably God's will," Laurent said.

Madame Olivia is named after Cohen's four-year-old daughter. The ambiance blends French countryside charm with coastal Mediterranean ease. Natural light, rustic textures and a soft, welcoming energy invite guests to linger.

"I think the way we cook in the house and what we like, we bring here," Cohen said, "Whether it's the food, the ingredients, the look of the place, very warm, very inviting, that's us. That's Madame Olivia."

The food is rooted in tradition and made with high-quality ingredients.

"Whatever we do, we do it with love," said Laurent, "And once you make it with love, you cannot make mistakes."

That care is felt by every guest.

"I think in Miami sometimes things can look really beautiful," Melissa Susar, a former New Yorker, said. "But then the food leaves you lacking a little bit. Here, I think the food's really great."

As for the food, highlights include:

Poached organic eggs over roasted sweet potatoes, labneh, capers, roasted cherry tomatoes and Za'atar. The dish is served with toasted multigrain sourdough bread.

A bright and crunchy shaved Brussels sprouts salad with green apple, mint, and raisins, topped with parmesan and their signature dressing.

The short ribs challah sandwich. It's braised boneless short ribs, tomato, caramelized onion, cilantro, parsley, chipotle aioli and pickles on homemade challah. It's rich, satisfying and packed with flavor.

Cohen's signature Basque cheesecake, a spectacular, creamy and perfect way to end the meal.