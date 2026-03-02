Westbound lanes of MacArthur Causeway closed due to crash, FDOT says

A crash forced officials to close all westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway at Biscayne Boulevard on Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

FDOT officials said drivers were being diverted to the Biscayne Boulevard exit, and from there they can continue west on Northeast 13th Street to access the westbound Interstate 395 ramp at North Miami Avenue.

Delays are expected, and drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash leading to the lane closures involved a motorcyclist, and they were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other information was released.