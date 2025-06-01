Matos' 3-run homer powers San Francisco Giants to 4-2 win over Miami Marlins

Watch CBS News
Luis Matos hit a three-run home run and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Sunday.

After Wilmer Flores knocked in a run with a groundout in the second inning, Matos connected on a 2-0 changeup from Ryan Weathers (1-1) in the third that traveled 390 feet to left-center and gave the Giants a 4-0 lead. San Francisco did not score after that, marking the 14th straight games the Giants have failed to score more than four runs.

Hayden Birdsong (3-1) struck out five and allowed five hits and one run in his second start in San Francisco's rotation. He had limited Miami to two hits through five innings — both doubles by Xavier Edwards — before giving up three straight hits to start the sixth, which allowed Miami to make it 4-1 on Otto Lopez's RBI single.

Camilo Doval got his second four-out save of the series, and his seventh save of the season.

Edwards set a Marlins franchise record with five hits in his second game back from a left mid back strain. He made it 4-2 in the seventh when he drove in Eric Wagaman with an infield single.

Heliot Ramos had two singles and a steal and scored San Francisco's first run in the third.

Weathers struck out a season-high seven batters, walked four and allowed five hits over six innings.

Key moment

Doval worked out of the bases-loaded jam in the eighth after inheriting two runners with two outs. He walked pinch-hitter Dane Meyers before striking out Javier Sanoja.

Key stat

San Francisco's pitching limited Miami to three runs in the series.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (5-5, 2.82) starts the opener of a four-game home series against San Diego. Marlins RHP Max Meyer (3-4, 4.53) is on the mound for the first of three games against Colorado.

