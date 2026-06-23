Lucy Fernandez's family reacts to George Pino's not guilty verdict in 2022 boat crash that killed her

A jury of five men and one woman delivered a not guilty verdict for real estate developer George Pino on Monday following a trial centered on a fatal 2022 boat crash. Jurors deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before reaching their decision.

Pino faced charges of manslaughter and vessel homicide in connection with the crash, which killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez.

"As to count one of manslaughter of Luciana Christina Fernandez, the defendant is not guilty," the verdict was read in court after two weeks of testimony.

Following the acquittal, the parents of Lucy Fernandez released a statement expressing disappointment while affirming their respect for the judicial process.

"Regardless of the outcome of this case, we hope no one walks away believing that the circumstances that led to Lucy's death were acceptable," the family wrote. "This tragedy serves as a powerful reminder that no family should have to bury a child because of someone's thoughtless and irresponsible choices."

The family also thanked the prosecution team for their efforts in bringing the charges forward.

Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh, a former prosecutor who followed the proceedings, said the state failed to present sufficient evidence to prove Pino committed culpable negligence when his vessel struck a channel marker.

"So had he been jumping waves and trying to jump over boats or doing something crazy in the water and you went, 'Oh my goodness, what is he doing?' That would be different. What he was doing may merely be negligent," Eiglarsh said.

Eiglarsh added that while the suffering of the families was evident throughout the trial, the defense successfully argued that the crash was a tragic accident.

"Courageously enough and properly, the jurors were able to push that sympathy aside and make a legal decision based upon the facts presented," he said.