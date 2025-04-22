Lawsuit filed in murder of 9-year-old Florida City boy, loved ones speak out

Five months after 9-year-old Antavious "Tay Tay" Scott was fatally shot while playing football outside his Florida City apartment complex, his grieving family is demanding justice.

Surrounded by loved ones wearing shirts bearing his name and holding framed photos in his memory, Antavious's mother, grandmother and uncle gathered where the tragedy unfolded to announce a negligent security lawsuit.

The shooting occurred on November 16, 2024, outside the Southpoint Crossing apartment complex on Lucy Street at Southwest 12th Avenue.

According to detectives, Antavious was struck in the back by a bullet and killed when two groups of men exchanged gunfire near the area where he was playing with family and friends. He was just 9 years old.

Police later arrested 20-year-old Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr., who now faces charges of second-degree murder in connection with the boy's death.

Now, the boy's family has filed a lawsuit against Boston-based POAH Communities LLC, which owns and manages the Southpoint Crossing complex.

The lawsuit alleges that POAH (short for Preservation of Affordable Housing) failed to provide adequate security despite a documented history of criminal activity in the area.

"He was my everything"

Fighting back tears, Antavious's mother, Shanika Williams, shared memories of her son with the crowd of supporters and reporters.

"Antavious meant the world to me," she said. "He was my everything. He was my baby. He loved to play football and loved to play video games. Every day he used to say, 'I want to go to the store.' That was his favorite thing — 'Mom, can I go to the store when I come home from school?'"

Overcome with emotion, she broke down mid-sentence and was comforted by her mother, Teretha Williams, as she tried to continue speaking.

"I just don't want this to happen to anyone else," Shanika said.

Her mother echoed the sentiment, urging for immediate changes to prevent future tragedies. "It's hard to live your life and feel like everything is okay when you realize you are broken inside," said Teretha Williams.

"I would like to see that this not happen to another family, another mother, another grandmother, a father or siblings. If there were better security, Antavious would still be here today."

Antavious's uncle, Quintavian Williams, also spoke, calling on property managers to consider the safety of all residents. "I just want them to think — if you lived here, if your child lived here — how would you like security to be? I would like to see better security."

This never would have happened

The family's attorney, Michael Haggard, emphasized that the shooting was preventable, citing longstanding issues with security at the complex. "Had that gate been locked and had there been a roving patrol, this never would have happened," Haggard said. "There is no security program here."

According to Haggard, a front gate meant to restrict entry to the gated community had been broken and left open for an extended period, allowing anyone to enter the premises unchecked. He also pointed to a history of violence in the area that he says should have prompted stronger security measures long before the deadly shooting.

"You should talk to your police department," Haggard urged. "There were four shootings in Florida City the week before. Talk to Florida City police. We need extra patrols. Recommend a security company to us. We can have patrols with armed security. Secure the gates so someone can not drive freely in like they do right now. There is a call box there, residents can use it. That restricts access."

Property owner responds

CBS News Miami reached out to POAH Communities for comment.

In a statement, spokesperson Maria Plati expressed condolences but said the company could not comment further due to the ongoing litigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Antavious and extend our heartfelt condolences to his mother, Shanika Williams and other family members," Plati stated. "Due to the pending litigation involving this tragic incident, at the moment, we cannot offer comments on this matter or the public claims made by Antavious Scott's family and their attorney during today's press conference."

Pushing for change

In addition to seeking accountability for Antavious's death, the family is calling for sweeping changes to security not only at Southpoint Crossing but at other high-risk properties across the area. The hope, they say, is to prevent any other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.

"This lawsuit is not just about one child," said Haggard. "It's about protecting every child who lives in these communities."