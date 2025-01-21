Arrest made in fatal shooting of Florida City 9-year-old boy

MIAMI - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the November shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Florida City, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr. Miami-Dade Corrections

Antavious Scott was found shot on Nov. 16 near 865 W. Lucy Street. He was transported by air to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr. and arrested him Tuesday.

Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Antavious' family had been calling for justice in this case.

Teretha Williams, his grandmother had said, "My grandson was such a loving kid. To the coward who did this, how can you rest at night knowing that you took the life of a child? And to the mother of the coward, you need to turn your child in. We are going to find you."

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said of the arrest, "This case weighed heavily on all of us, as Antavious was only 9 years old, but today, justice has prevailed."

"I couldn't be prouder of the tireless dedication and teamwork from my deputies and the Florida City Police Department," she added.

Cordero-Stutz also expressed hope that the arrest brings some closure to Scott's family.