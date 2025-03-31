Loose dog halts morning traffic on I-595 in wild chase

Dog gives FHP troopers a run for their money

Dog gives FHP troopers a run for their money

Dog gives FHP troopers a run for their money

Rush-hour traffic came to a standstill Monday morning as Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased an unexpected fugitive as a loose pit bull darted across a busy highway.

Chopper4 captured the chaotic scene as troopers and a good Samaritan attempted to corral the dog on the I-595 eastbound ramp to I-95.

The determined pup dodged capture multiple times, at one point pausing in a brief standoff before bolting again.

The chase caused major delays for morning commuters as rescuers struggled to gain control.

Finally, after several tense minutes, a second trooper opened the back door of her patrol car, and with the help of two men, guided the exhausted dog inside.

The dog was taken to the Broward Humane Society, where staff found she was not microchipped. How she ended up on the highway remains a mystery.