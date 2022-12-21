Local wildlife officials taking charge on manatee protection

MIAMI - Iguanas falling from trees come to mind when the temperatures deep close to freezing, but manatees also get stressed during cold snaps, and now Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for help to check on the gentle giants as the winter season develops.

"So, this cold is going to be a big challenge for them when that water temperature drops there are some potential issues, we anticipate there could be an uptick in strandings and we are prepared for that," Andy Garrett, FWC said.

Garrett and others with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are activating teams to monitor the sea cows from northern to southern Florida.

This weekend could bring a test as meteorologists are forecasting a substantial dip in temperatures to Florida.

"As the situation escalates as it is likely to with this colder weather that is moving in this winter we want to move people back and forth the branches," Jon Wallace with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The effort to step up monitoring is needed because almost 2,000 manatees have died around Florida's coast within the last two years.

In 2021, an estimated 1,070 died, and so far in 2022, a total of 774 have been counted.

There are multiple causes, including the lack of seagrass.

"We have heard that Northern Biscayne Bay has lost some sea grass, but there are other areas Southern Biscayne Bay still has pretty substantial seagrass available, Ron Mezich with FWC explained.

In some parts, north of Biscayne Bay, wildlife officials have even had to supplement manatees with lettuce so they wouldn't starve.

And beginning this season wildlife officials hope you'll help their monitoring efforts by contacting them if you see a sick, injured, or tagged manatee.

"If the public is seeing something we ask that they reach out to us to contact us to let us know what they see because often they're our eyes and ears and can help us," Capt. Thomas Van Trees with FWC said.

The coalition is also asking boaters to slow down and pay attention in designated manatee areas.

The number to call FWC is 1-888-404-3922.