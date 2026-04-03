Residents of Little Havana mobile home park seek help from officials and organizations after facing sudden eviction

More than 200 families living in a mobile home park in Little Havana are urgently seeking help from elected officials and community organizations as they face eviction within the next six months.

Residents at Silver Court Mobile Home Park were notified on March 11 that they must vacate the land by Sept. 30. The notice was sent by The Urban Group, a firm representing the property owner. Those who leave earlier — by May 31 — are eligible for the highest financial incentive.

For many, however, the compensation being offered is not enough.

"I think it should be a specific stipend," State Sen. Ileana Garcia said. "I don't think they should be shaving off money for demolition".

Garcia visited the community and pledged to push for higher payouts, saying she intends to pressure the property owner to provide more than $10,000 to residents who leave by the September deadline.

Among those affected is 93-year-old Teresa Alvarez, who says she has nowhere else to go.

"What am I going to do with an apartment? I don't have money," Alvarez said in Spanish.

Alvarez told CBS News Miami that Garcia assured her she would help secure housing. Still, the uncertainty weighs heavily on her and others in the community.

"I just want a little help… so I can contribute to rent," she said, referring to her neighbor Kathya Salgado, who has offered to care for her wherever she relocates.

Efforts are now underway to organize residents and explore legal options. Attorney Ahmed Mori, who is volunteering his services, says forming a homeowners' association could give residents more leverage.

"That's going to be the next step to figuring out if there are more avenues for residents," Mori said.

A Miami Commissioner who represents the mobile home park's district met with residents to discuss their options

Miami Commissioner Ralph Rosado, whose district includes the mobile home park, also met with residents and said he is working to connect them with organizations that can provide financial assistance and relocation support.

"We want to be able to connect the residents with organizations that can help them financially and find a place to relocate," Rosado said.

Still, some residents remain skeptical.

"Until I see actions, then I'll believe it," said Salgado.

Rosado told CBS News Miami he plans to speak with the property owner about extending the deadline, as many residents are asking for more time before being forced to leave their homes.

For now, families continue searching for solutions — facing the reality that the place they've called home for years may soon be gone.