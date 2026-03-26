Over 200 families face sudden eviction from Little Havana mobile home park: "We have nowhere to go"

More than 200 families living in a Little Havana mobile home park are being forced to leave their homes, raising concerns about displacement and the impact on elderly residents with limited resources.

Residents at Silver Court Mobile Home Park, located near Southwest 8th Street and 32nd Avenue, say they were given six months to vacate after receiving a notice on March 11 from a firm representing the property owner.

The situation mirrors a recent case in Sweetwater, where hundreds of families were also displaced under similar terms, with financial incentives decreasing the longer residents wait to leave.

For 93-year-old Teresa Alvarez, the notice has been devastating.

"I'll end up in the streets like a beggar because I have no family here," she said in Spanish. Alvarez, who has lived in the park for more than 25 years and is a cancer survivor, says she has nowhere else to go.

Her neighbor, Kathya Salgado, says she worries constantly about Alvarez, who has been crying frequently since learning about the eviction.

According to residents, they pay nearly $1,000 a month to rent the land where their mobile homes sit. All residents must vacate the property by Sept. 30, 2026.

Under the relocation offer:

Residents who move their mobile homes out before May 31, 2026, will receive up to $13,000.

Those who abandon their homes and leave by that date will receive up to $12,750.

By July 15, the maximum drops to $8,000.

By Aug. 31, it decreases further to $5,500.

Freddy Valle, a resident, says many were shocked by the notice. "We received this letter basically saying we're being evicted from our homes and we only have six months to do so," Valle said.

He added that while some may be able to manage, many others cannot. "The majority of the people who live here are elderly… they don't have a lot of money and don't know where to go," he said.

George Piedra, the attorney representing the property owner, defended the relocation package. "The owner has offered a very generous relocation package, far above what the law requires," Piedra said.

When asked what would happen to the land, Piedra said the owner plans to change its use, though no specific project has been confirmed. "I'm not aware of any plans to sell it," he added.

Residents like Alvarez are pleading for more time or financial assistance. "Help us — give us more time or more money," she said.

Advocates warn that many of those affected are retirees living on fixed incomes, making relocation especially difficult in South Florida's expensive housing market. The company says representatives are on-site to answer residents' questions about relocation. In the meantime, tenants must continue paying monthly rent until they formally agree to leave.

For now, hundreds of families remain in limbo, facing a looming deadline and an uncertain future.