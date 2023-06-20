Lionel Messi's first match with Inter Miami CF set for late July, owner says

MIAMI — South Florida soccer fans mark your calendars: Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut in July.

Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas told a group of reporters on Monday that Messi would appear during the home game against Mexico City's Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21 in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Miami Herald.

Mas also gave reporters details about how he recruited the soccer superstar, saying his deal is for two-and-a-half years with an option for 2026.

According to a report from Axios, Messi's deal included the following details:

His player package over time is worth between $50 and $60 million per year when averaged out.

He will also receive an ownership stake in Inter Miami.

He also has pending deals with Apple, Adidas and potentially Fanatics.

There is no direct subsidy from MLS.

He did not request any other players, but Inter Miami is intending to sign Barcelona star Sergio Busquets as a designated player, plus other of Messi's prior teammates, for a total of three to five players this summer, Axios reported.

According to the Miami Herald, Messi's arrival will also bring about security and capacity changes to Inter Miami's facilities, where DRV PNK Stadium could see an additional 3,000 to 3,200 additional seats.

Mas also discussed details about Inter Miami's new facility, Miami Freedom Park, saying the goal is to open up the new stadium in 2025.