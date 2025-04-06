Messi scores for 3rd time in 4 matches this MLS season, helping Inter Miami FC get 1-1 tie with Toronto FC

Lionel Messi scored for the third time in four Major League Soccer matches this season, helping Inter Miami get a 1-1 tie with Toronto FC on Sunday night.

It was Messi's 40th goal across all competitions since joining Inter Miami, extending his franchise record. The goal Sunday was a left-footed volley from the top of the 18-yard box about five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Toronto FC defender Raoul Petretta (28) heads a cross intended for Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

The tie left Inter Miami (4-0-2) one point behind Columbus in the Eastern Conference, with one match in hand.

Messi's goal tied the match, three minutes after Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring for Toronto (0-4-3). Messi had what appeared to be a goal wiped out earlier in the first half after it was determined he had committed a foul shortly before that score.

Toronto had the lead for only the second time all season — the first was a 19-minute stretch against Chicago last month. This time, Messi took it away quickly.

Messi has had at least one point in all four MLS matches in which he has appeared this season for Inter Miami, which is 8-1-2 overall this season when adding in four victories in CONCACAF Champions Cup matches. The loss was a 1-0 decision against LAFC in a Champions Cup match last week; the second leg of that matchup is Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Toronto plays Saturday at home against Minnesota. Inter Miami resumes MLS play next Sunday at the Chicago Fire.