Lion Country Safari has an adorable addition to its pride

PALM BEACH - Lion Country Safari has some 'roaring' news.

They have a new addition to their lion pride - an adorable cub.

Born on July 13th, the cub is the third born to 10-year-old mom Leela and the first sired by 9-year-old Vander.

Lion cub born at Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach Lion Country Safari

On Friday, the drive-through safari park will hold a gender reveal at 10 a.m.

"Dad, Vander, and Uncle Boone will get themed enrichments that will reveal the cub's gender," according to Lion Country Safari's Facebook page.

As one of the most iconic species on the planet, African lions have faced numerous challenges in the wild due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching. African lions are currently listed as Vulnerable, with populations having been severely diminished in the past 25 years.

Lion Country Safari is proud to support lion conservation and to participate in several Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan programs.