Liberty City streets to honor local music icons with new street names

Liberty City is set to become a landmark for music fans as some of Miami's most iconic song titles and phrases will soon be immortalized as street names.

The initiative, led by Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon, aims to celebrate the neighborhood's rich musical heritage and transform it into a cultural destination.

A tribute to Miami's music scene

Hits like DJ Khaled's We Da Best and Luther "Luke" Campbell's It's Your Birthday will soon be street names along Liberty City's 18th Avenue corridor. But the honor extends beyond just these stars, local artists who have shaped Miami's sound will also see their music enshrined in the city's streetscape.

"It's not about the names, it's about the purpose of the names," Hardemon said. "The purpose is to introduce us to the world, to say that when you come to Miami on your birthday, you can come take a picture on It's Your Birthday Street."

A legacy for local artists

One of those honored is rapper Mike Smiff, whose lyrics Chase This Money will be recognized with a dedicated street. His family toured the area where the new sign will stand, reflecting on the significance of the tribute.

"It gives you hope," said his brother, Rondo Smiff. "It lets you know that no matter where you start, you always have a destination."

Mike Smiff's mother, Tarea Smiff Louis, sees it as a symbol of resilience. "This is very exciting," she said. "We've gone from being working homeless to now having a legacy for our grandkids and for the community."

Transforming Liberty City

For Hardemon, this initiative is about more than just street names, it's about restoring pride and opportunity in Liberty City.

"It's been too long that we've had to sit in squalor and pain in the conditions that these neighborhoods are in, without trying something dramatic to change them," he said.

In addition to the street renamings, murals honoring local artists will be installed throughout the neighborhood, further cementing Liberty City's status as a cultural and musical landmark.