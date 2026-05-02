1 man dead, 1 man in "extremely critical condition" after a shooting in Miami, police say

Miami Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another in the Liberty City neighborhood on Saturday.

Police responded at approximately 12:10 p.m. to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street to a call of multiple shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, officers found two men in their 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other man was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in "extremely critical condition."

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

No other information has been released, including the identities of those involved in the shooting.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.