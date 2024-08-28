Learning through love of Miami Dolphins nets Pinecrest Elementary new field of dreams

MIAMI — A field of dreams became a reality for students at Pinecrest Elementary School.

It's all thanks to the Tua Foundation and a teacher, Mary Crippen, who has been inspiring her students to learn through her love of the Miami Dolphins.

There was a warm welcome for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's family at the grand opening of the field his foundation made a reality.

The students showed their appreciation with a full concert from the students.

"They would line up on the black border and just stare at it just cuz they wanted to touch it so bad and be on the field they're so excited!" said Crippen.

This field has been in the works since April after Crippen went viral on social media using Dolphins stats in the classroom.

Now that the field is open, Annah Tagovailoa, Tua's wife, has one hope for when they step out.

"I want you to support your teammates and cheer each other on and remember that by serving and supporting one another you're not only enjoying yourself but stepping into the path of leadership and making a difference," says Annah.

While this all started in the classroom and since making football is part of her daily curriculum, it's only fitting Tua's family was able to visit where it began.

Something that started as a fun way to teach kids turned into a new football field.

Starting Thursday, kids will be running and practicing their touchdown dances right here.