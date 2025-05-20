Lawsuit filed after woman attacked in Brickell apartment closet ambush, lawyer says

An attorney representing a woman who was attacked inside her Brickell apartment said a lawsuit has been filed against the building's management, following what he describes as a terrifying and preventable crime.

"An intruder jumps out of the closet and attacks a woman in her sixties. It's just almost unimaginable," said Curt Obront, a partner at Obront, Corey Schoepp Law. "Why did this happen in Brickell?"

According to police, 46-year-old Jose Ortega entered the Soma Apartments on Southwest 13th Street on May 5 through an unlocked door.

Investigators said he walked into a unit, hid in a closet and later attempted to rape the 62-year-old resident.

Police said she was able to fight him off, but Ortega allegedly held her hostage for hours before fleeing.

Lawsuit claims management failed to fix broken security

Obront said the lawsuit targets Soma Apartments' management, alleging negligence in maintaining basic security features like functioning doors and perimeter gates.

"In February… over three months before this incident, people were coming in the unlocked broken doors — basically from the outside, the perimeter doors," Obront said. "Hobos actually [were] sleeping in the hallways inside the building in front of people's apartments."

When reporters visited the property, they found both the exterior gate and a door into the building unlocked — the same issues the lawsuit claims were reported but not addressed.

Suspect caught in second unit after falling asleep

Ortega was arrested after allegedly entering another apartment in the same building, where two women live. Police said he fell asleep on their couch before they called 911.

"Just was on our couch so we called the cops," one of the residents said.

Residents demand accountability

Studio apartments at Soma start at $2,400 a month and residents said that level of rent should come with reliable safety measures.

"It's an expensive area and we need more security," said Maria Monro, a resident.

"Every six months, something's not working again and we're very considerate and forgiving, but you know, it reached a breaking point," said another resident.

Obront said the civil action aims not only to secure justice for his client but to push for stronger protections for residents throughout the Brickell neighborhood.

Property managers have not yet responded to a request for comment.