Investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound to head inside vehicle in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL – A Black male was found with a gunshot wound to the head while in the driver seat of his vehicle Friday night, according to Lauderhill police.
According to a Lauderhill police statement, officers responded to what was originally calls about a traffic crash at the intersection of 2270 NW 52 Avenue.
Officers discovered a red Honda that had veered off the road and collided with a parked vehicle.
Lauderhill police gained further information stating that one of the drivers were shot.
Investigators say there are no known suspects.
The victim remains in critical condition.
