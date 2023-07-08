Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound to head inside vehicle in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – A Black male was found with a gunshot wound to the head while in the driver seat of his vehicle Friday night, according to Lauderhill police. 

 According to a Lauderhill police statement, officers responded to what was originally calls about a traffic crash at the intersection of 2270 NW 52 Avenue. 

Officers discovered a red Honda that had veered off the road and collided with a parked vehicle.

Lauderhill police gained further information stating that one of the drivers were shot.   

Investigators say there are no known suspects.

The victim remains in critical condition.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 1:45 PM

