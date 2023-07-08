Investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound to head inside vehicle in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – A Black male was found with a gunshot wound to the head while in the driver seat of his vehicle Friday night, according to Lauderhill police.

According to a Lauderhill police statement, officers responded to what was originally calls about a traffic crash at the intersection of 2270 NW 52 Avenue.

Officers discovered a red Honda that had veered off the road and collided with a parked vehicle.

Lauderhill police gained further information stating that one of the drivers were shot.

Investigators say there are no known suspects.

The victim remains in critical condition.