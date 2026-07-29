Impaired driver crashes truck through Lauderhill home causing extensive damage, police say

An investigation is underway in Lauderhill after a truck crashed through a home early Wednesday morning, leaving behind significant damage, according to police.

Lauderhill police told CBS News Miami that around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace to investigate reports of a vehicle that crashed into a home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found that a pickup truck crashed through the front of the home and was inside the building.

A truck crashed through a Lauderhill home early Wednesday morning, leaving behind significant damage.

That truck crashed through two cement walls and stopped inside a room that appears to have been a garage that had been converted into another room.

Lauderhill police said that the home was vacant at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, was determined to have been impaired at the time of the crash and was taken into custody for DUI.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details were released.