Man who opened fire inside Lauderhill home, barricaded himself inside taken into custody after SWAT standoff, police say

A man in Lauderhill was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after police said he was involved in a standoff with law enforcement that lasted for hours.

Lauderhill police said that officers responded to reports of a shooting that took place inside a unit within the Blueberry Hill community around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they were told by family members that a man was inside the home and had fired four rounds through a bathroom door before barricading himself inside.

The residence and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and officers were able to make verbal contact with the man in an attempt to get him to safely exit.

He refused, however, and the Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and negotiators responded to the scene to help safely take the man into custody.

After several hours, the man exited the residence with his hands up and he was taken into custody.

The man has since been identified as Anthony Hardwick, 27, and he has been charged with shooting within an occupied dwelling.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and there have been no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.