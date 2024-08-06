Lauderhill store allegedly involved in illegal gambling, other crimes

Authorities close down Lauderhill store that was running as gambling front

LAUDERHILL - Police and code enforcement officers shut down a convenience store allegedly involved in illegal gambling and other crimes in Lauderhill, according to a city spokesperson.

"What we were presented with was a business that really wasn't operating as a convenience store," City of Lauderhill Vice Mayor Lawrence "Jabbow" Martin said. "There was no product within the store. There seemed to be no things you would see in a traditional convenience store."

City commissioners ordered the move against the 12th Street Food Store during a meeting Monday morning. They revoked the store owner's certificate and permission to do business citing volumes of complaints. The alleged crimes involve employees illegally taking customers' bets through a machine, authorities said.

"I come in this area (and) I always see a bunch of people at this store," Larry Smith, who lives nearby, said.

Officers served documents explaining the action to the store's owner. He left without speaking to CBS News Miami.

"Complaints alleging the business was involved in illegal activity resulted in an investigation which confirmed Food Mart was participating in illicit criminal activities to include bookkeeping as well as the sales and/or distribution of illegal contraband," Leslie Johnson, City of Lauderhill Director of Public Relations and Cultural Affairs said in a statement.

"These activities are disruptive to the public health, safety, and general welfare of the surrounding community and were grounds for the City Commission to revoke the two city-required licenses necessary to legally operate a convenience store within the City. The City oversaw the closure of this business (Tuesday)."

"I don't know all that other activity that goes on in there," Smith said. "If it is, **** take it off my block."

Tuesday's crackdown used an aggressive initiative Martin rolled out to help calm violence and crime. The vice mayor said the city hosts quarterly meetings with convenience store owners to make sure they know what's at stake.

"(Store owners) get a chance to meet all the players in the city," Martin said. "So it's not just to beat you up. It's really to enhance you to be a positive part of our community."

The store's owner can appeal the closure of his business.