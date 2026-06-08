Man dies after being found in Lauderhill driveway suffering from gunshot wound, police say

A homicide investigation is underway in Lauderhill after police said a man was shot and killed over the weekend.

Few details have been released from police, but they said that officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Northwest 34th Terrace just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said a man was lying in a driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the unidentified man dead.

Police said that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and everyone who was involved in the incident have been accounted for.

Lauderhill police said that Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations units responded to the scene for further investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police are urging anything with information about the shooting to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).