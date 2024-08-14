Lauderhill police officer arrested, faces voyeurism charge

MIAMI - A Lauderhill police officer was arrested Tuesday by Sunrise police, accused of digital voyeurism.

Sunrise police notified the Lauderhill Police Department of an open criminal investigation for an off-duty incident involving officer Johnny Alejandro Mateo.

Mateo, who was placed on administrative leave, has been with the City of Lauderhill since 2017.

Police did not provide details regarding the voyeurism charge, but said the investigation remains open and active.

No other details were provided by police.