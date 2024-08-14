Watch CBS News
Lauderhill police officer arrested, faces voyeurism charge

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Lauderhill police officer was arrested Tuesday by Sunrise police, accused of digital voyeurism

Sunrise police notified the Lauderhill Police Department of an open criminal investigation for an off-duty incident involving officer Johnny Alejandro Mateo.

Mateo, who was placed on administrative leave, has been with the City of Lauderhill since 2017.

Police did not provide details regarding the voyeurism charge, but said the investigation remains open and active.

No other details were provided by police. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

