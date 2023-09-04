Lauderhill police investigate triple shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - Three people were taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Lauderhill.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers were in the area of 1400 North S.R. 7 on an unrelated matter when police received a call about a man who had been shot. They found a man in the parking who had been shot in the head and a short distance away a woman who had been shot in the shoulder.
A third person arrived at Florida Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.
All three were taken to Broward Health Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
