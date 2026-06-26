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Crime scene tape surrounds Broward neighborhood for large police investigation

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Part of a South Florida neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape while police conducted a large investigation early Friday morning.

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Part of a Lauderhill neighborhood is blocked with crime scene tape as police conduct an investigation on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Few details have been released, but the investigation was taking place in the 2200 block of Northwest 58th Terrace in Lauderhill in Broward County, which is near the Florida's Turnpike and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

It's unknown what took place but video from Drone 4 showed police searching the first floor of an apartment building, and yellow crime scene tape blocked off the area.

No other details were released.

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