Watch CBS News
Local News

Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars 00:20

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary.

It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street.

According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air.

The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 9:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.