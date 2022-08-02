Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary.
It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street.
According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air.
The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet.
He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
