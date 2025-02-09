Watch CBS News
Lauderhill man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during argument, police say

By Nadirah Sabir

CBS Miami

LAUDERHILL – An argument among three men escalated into a physical confrontation wherein one person was stabbed multiple times, according to police. 

Early Sunday morning, Lauderhill police were called to an apartment at 2251 NW 48th Terrace. When they arrived, all three men were still there. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in ciritcal condition.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the stabbing. All people involved have been identified. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

