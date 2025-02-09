Lauderhill man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during argument, police say

LAUDERHILL – An argument among three men escalated into a physical confrontation wherein one person was stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Early Sunday morning, Lauderhill police were called to an apartment at 2251 NW 48th Terrace. When they arrived, all three men were still there. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in ciritcal condition.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the stabbing. All people involved have been identified. Police say there is no threat to the public.