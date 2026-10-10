Man in Lauderhill seriously hurt in apparent hit-and-run, police say

An investigation is underway after the Lauderhill Police Department said a man was seriously hurt by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run overnight.

Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. along the 1300 block of North State Road 7. Officers arrived and said they found a man suffering from multiple injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and as of publication, he is in critical but stable condition.

Lauderhill Police said the driver reportedly left the scene in an unknown direction of travel. It's also not yet known what kind of vehicle was involved.

The investigation remains ongoing. Lauderhill Police said new information could prompt updates later on.