Large waterspout touches down on Hollywood Beach

MIAMI - Hollywood Beachgoers were treated to a most unusual sight on Friday afternoon, witnessing a waterspout move from about two miles offshore onto the sand and then onto the Broadwalk.

Video showed as the waterspout sent tourists and locals alike scurrying away seeking shelter, just minutes before 1 p.m.

"We saw a funnel start to form and come down," said Jim Hansbrough. He and his wife are visiting from Oregon.

"It was very exciting, especially when you saw it crashing into the water," said Molly Hansbrough who admitted never seen before anything like it. Her husband said he was a bit concerned as he saw it moving to shore.

"I welcome the crazy weather, I don't know why," said Rob Kavalauskas, who did not hesitate to capture the moment.

"I was riding my bike, I pulled over and started recording."

His friend from the Midwest, Brad Lisec, was spending the day at the beach with his wife and daughter.

"You could see it moving, and it actually made it to shore, you know probably a quarter mile down the beach and then it dissipated," said Lisec, reiterating it was a well-defined waterspout.

The weather phenomenon touched down on the coast before immediately dissipating.

"Then we get the warning on our phone, there's an alert for the next half hour for a tornado," said Molly Hansbrough, who was glad it turned into nothing. Rob Kavalauskas, who has lived in Broward for years did not underestimate what he saw.

"After last week's flood, you have to take every precaution you can, you don't know what's going to pop."