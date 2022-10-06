Watch CBS News
Two men found dead in NW Dade apartment

Large police investigation in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a northwest Miami-Dade apartment.

The residence is on NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue.

According to police, a friend of the men went to check on them just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found the front door unlocked. Inside, they discovered the bodies of the men who had been shot.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The names of the men have not been released. 

