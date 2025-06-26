Large police investigation at UPS facility in Hialeah

One person was taken to the hospital as a large police investigation unfolds at warehouse complex in Hialeah.

The investigation is centered at a UPS facility at LeJeune Road and E 56 Street, which happens to be next to a police station.

A friend of someone who works at the UPS facility said he got a text around 3:30 a.m. saying he was in danger, and about to be "jumped."

"He tells me before something happens to me, come here, something is about to happen, I'm about to get jumped. That's what he said. So, I came," the friend, who did not wish to be identified, said.

He said his friend was working alone.

"He probably saw it coming. He was working by himself. He probably saw a bunch of people trying to jump him and he probably stood his ground. Anybody would have stood their ground," he said.

Hialeah police have not released details at this time on the nature of their investigation. Two people were being detained.

The Hialeah Fire Department said one person who was injured in the incident was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

UPS released a statement which said, "We're aware of a situation outside of our Hialeah facility. As this is an active police investigation, we'll refer you to the authorities for additional questions. However, UPS operations are not affected."



This is a developing story, check back for updates.