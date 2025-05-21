Kyle Tucker homers for second straight game to help Cubs beat Marlins 2-1

Kyle Tucker had a homer among his three hits and knocked in the tiebreaking run with a single and fielding error by Miami in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs beat the Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday.

The NL Central-leading Cubs took two games of the three-game set against Miami after a walk-off loss on Monday and have won seven of their last nine games.

Chicago rookie Matt Shaw drew a leadoff walk against Marlins reliever Anthony Bender (1-3) in the eighth and stole second. Tucker's second single advanced Shaw, who then sprinted home with the eventual game-winning run when Marlins left-fielder Kyle Stowers overran the ball.

Brad Keller (1-0) threw 1 1/3 innings of relief and earned his first win since 2023. Daniel Palencia worked a perfect ninth for his first save.

For the second consecutive day, Tucker gave the Cubs a first inning lead with a solo homer. Tucker sent a slider from Marlins starter Max Meyer 385 feet over the wall in right for his 12th homer.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom half on Connor Norby's RBI infield single.

Meyer allowed one run and five hits over six innings with a walk and four strikeouts.

Making his second major league start, Cubs right-hander Cade Horton threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed six hits, walked three and struck out three.

Key moment

With the bases loaded and two outs, the Marlins had an opportunity for additional runs in the first when Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner dove and caught Matt Mervis' grounder and threw him out.

Key stat

The Marlins had all six of their hits through the first three innings.

Up next

The Cubs have not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati on Friday. The Marlins open a three-game set at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday with RHP Sandy Alcántara (2-6, 7.99) scheduled to pitch.