Woman killed and man hospitalized after motorcycle and pickup truck collide on Krome Avenue, FHP says

Woman killed, man hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Krome Avenue, FHP says

A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized with critical injuries after a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided with each other on Krome Avenue in southwestern Miami-Dade County on Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a motorcycle was traveling south on Krome while a gray Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on the same road, attempting to turn left into the entrance of 500 SW 117th Ave.

While attempting the turn, the Chevy drove into the motorcycle's path, causing the crash, FHP told CBS News Miami.

The two occupants on the motorcycle — whom FHP only identified as a male driver and female passenger — were ejected. FHP said the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

FHP said southbound Krome Avenue is currently closed at this time. No further details regarding the crash were released at this time and it is unclear whether there will be any charges filed.