Relentless rain has prompted safety warnings from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and local residents and has taken a toll on South Florida businesses.

Along flooded Krome Avenue in Homestead and Florida City, business owners like Mark Walker, who has owned Express Impact and Windows for four years, report a significant drop in customer traffic.

"It has eliminated people from coming in shopping," Walker said. "It doesn't keep the phone from ringing, but it keeps people from coming into the store and buying stuff. This is the worst I have seen."

Near the flooded intersection of Mowry Drive and Krome Avenue, resident Hector Marin, 28, described the conditions as unprecedented.

"This is really insane," Marin said. "I have not seen flooding like this in a long time." He advised motorists to ensure their cars do not stay submerged and to check vehicles for water damage.

Travelers heading south also faced hazardous conditions. Trisha Phillips of Jacksonville, en route to Key West, said drivers were struggling with visibility.

"It is wild. I had to stop," Phillips said. "People were trying to run you off the road because they couldn't see you. Just pay attention and slow down all over."

Erika Benitez of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue urged drivers to increase following distances, use headlights in the rain, avoid sudden braking, and never drive or walk through flooded streets, which can conceal open drains, debris, or electrical hazards.

"If your vehicle starts hydroplaning, be calm and ease off the accelerator," Benitez said, advising drivers to avoid sudden braking and steer into the direction of travel until regaining control.