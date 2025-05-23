Search is on for knife-wielding woman who threatened Pompano Beach restaurant worker, BSO says

A knife-wielding woman was caught on camera threatening a Pompano Beach restaurant employee last week.

It happened Wednesday, May 14, just before 10 p.m., at a Snappers restaurant on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, witnesses said she was acting strangely.

First, according to BSO, she told workers she was there to pick up an Uber order. However, there was no order for her. Then, after using the restroom, she went up to a table where people were eating and placed her hands on their food, according to the sheriff's office.

Surveillance video shows the woman then going to the counter and wiping it down with a wet cloth. As employees called for help and locked the front door, the video shows the woman pulling a knife from inside her hoodie as she yells at the employees to open the door. When they refused, she went up to a worker, put the knife to his face and demanded that he open the door.

He did and the woman left the restaurant.

The sheriff's office has released the video in hopes that someone recognizes her.

Anyone with information is urged to give them a call at (954) 321-4236 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone.