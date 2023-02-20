Knaus Berry Farm to reopen after owner brutally attacked in her home

Knaus Berry Farm to reopen after brutal attack on its owner

MIAMI - Famed Knaus Berry Farm in Redland will reopen on Monday after being closed over the weekend following the brutal attack on its owner in her home.

On Instagram, the family of Rachel Knaus Grafe said she has a long road to recovery but they are hopeful.

Grafe was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in her home Friday evening, and her son has been arrested.

Travis Grafe, 40, allegedly beat his mother with a flashlight, according to a law enforcement source. He then reportedly attacked his father, Herbert.

"He demanded money from them and then beat them both," said the source.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the family's home at 15775 SW 248th Street.

After the attack, Travis Grafe reportedly went to a neighbor and said "I killed my mother."

This isn't the first time he's had a run-in with law enforcement. In 2013, Grafe was arrested for assault, burglary, and possession of a firebomb. Those charges, though, were dismissed after the judge ruled he was mentally incompetent to stand trial due to an apparent traumatic brain injury in his past. Since that time, Grafe has been living with his parents.

Rachel, 66, is reportedly in critical condition. Herbert's injuries were less severe and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Travis Grafe has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.