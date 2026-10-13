Knaus Berry Farm opens for its 70th season with changes to how customers can get its famous cinnamon rolls

Knaus Berry Farm officially opened for the season on Tuesday, marking 70 years in business, and there are some exciting changes being introduced that are sure to keep families coming back for more of their delicious cinnamon rolls.

It's a recipe that is decades old and has kept customers coming back for just as long.

"I started it when I was about 12 years old with my dad, and then once he moved away, I ended up doing it with my family," Chrischelle Polles said.

While consistency in taste keeps people coming back for more of their delicious treats, there are some exciting changes this year.

"We have four cash registers now versus three last year. We have a four-dozen limit per guest for ordering cinnamon rolls, so that'll help our kitchen to move things out," general manager and co-owner Joel White said. "And I think, given that we're open now all the way until May 9, maybe people will space it out and not have maybe the pressure to get product immediately like last year, but we'll see. I don't know."

And starting in November, customers can start to order online.

Where is Knaus Berry Farm and what are its hours?

Address: 16790 SW 177th Ave., Miami, FL

16790 SW 177th Ave., Miami, FL Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed: Mondays

Mondays Season: Oct. 13, 2026, through May 9, 2027

"For people to drive in the back, open their car, and we'll deliver the product to them," White said. "That'll be five dozen cinnamon rolls to 12 dozen cinnamon rolls, and that'll be pre-baked in bags, so if you want hot out of the oven, you got to wait in line."

And the line for the 70th anniversary opening Tuesday morning actually started on Monday night.

"I actually came yesterday at 7:45 p.m.," Polles said.

She was waiting in line with her loved ones while other people took one for the team.

"They are definitely waiting for us to return with these dozen, so they can all take their first bite, too," Polles said.