King tides, heavy rain flood South Florida streets, strand drivers

By
Abby Dodge
Abby Dodge
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Abby Dodge has been reporting for the CBS Miami team since September 2025.
Abby Dodge

/ CBS Miami

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Communities across South Florida saw roadways blanketed with water Friday afternoon as heavy rain combined with seasonal King tides.

Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and areas in and around Hollywood were among the hardest hit.

Tides add to flooding woes

Friday's showers, coupled with King tides, added inches of water to already saturated streets. In Hollywood, some residents reported water reaching halfway up their driveways.

"I know my grass is going to be high," said longtime resident Steffi Wallace-Keffer. "And I worry, are my garbage cans going to be floating down the alley?"

Drivers stall in Hallandale Beach

Chopper 4 spotted several cars struggling to navigate flooded roads in Hallandale Beach. Resident Scott Sorensen said a stalled car sat on his front lawn for three hours Friday afternoon.

"They go too fast and they break down, like right here on the sidewalk," he said.

Residents stay despite challenges

Despite the frustrations of summer flooding, Wallace-Keffer said she has no plans to leave the area.

King tides past seasonal peak

CBS News Miami's Next Weather meteorologists said South Florida is now past the peak of King tides for this time of year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

