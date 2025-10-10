King tides, heavy rain flood South Florida streets, strand drivers

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Communities across South Florida saw roadways blanketed with water Friday afternoon as heavy rain combined with seasonal King tides.

Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and areas in and around Hollywood were among the hardest hit.

Tides add to flooding woes

Friday's showers, coupled with King tides, added inches of water to already saturated streets. In Hollywood, some residents reported water reaching halfway up their driveways.

"I know my grass is going to be high," said longtime resident Steffi Wallace-Keffer. "And I worry, are my garbage cans going to be floating down the alley?"

Drivers stall in Hallandale Beach

Chopper 4 spotted several cars struggling to navigate flooded roads in Hallandale Beach. Resident Scott Sorensen said a stalled car sat on his front lawn for three hours Friday afternoon.

"They go too fast and they break down, like right here on the sidewalk," he said.

Residents stay despite challenges

Despite the frustrations of summer flooding, Wallace-Keffer said she has no plans to leave the area.

King tides past seasonal peak

CBS News Miami's Next Weather meteorologists said South Florida is now past the peak of King tides for this time of year.