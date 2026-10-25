King tides disrupt beachgoers, businesses in Hollywood Beach

Sandbags and barriers by the boardwalk were set up before the sun rose on Hollywood Beach. Johnny Jackson says he's lived in Hollywood for a decade, but he has never seen or heard of king tides before. But he now knows how he will react.

"When that water start coming over here and start getting any worse, I'm gonna just jump in my car and go," Jackson said.

About an hour or so later, the tides spilled onto the streets. Lawrence Cutler says Ocean Drive wasn't walkable, and he didn't bring his rain boots. Hollywood Ocean Rescue says driving through floodwater isn't safe either, since saltwater can damage your engine.

"We had to drive in two feet of water. We made it and had to submerge twice before getting here," Cutler said.

George's Bakery and Bistro had some floodwater overflowing onto their back patio.

"People, they can use this entrance to come inside if they're walking. But if they have their cars, then it's an issue," said Marina Casora, a manager at the bakery.

A convenience store next door had less luck. The sandbags weren't enough to keep several inches of water from filling up inside.

Hollywood Ocean Rescue says these tides aren't ideal for swimming because the winds make the waves worse during king tide season.

"This week we have higher winds than usual, and more swell activity, so those three combined you're seeing that come together," said Ramo Kline of Ocean Rescue.

Hollywood Ocean Rescue says if you're ever unsure about the tide conditions, you can go to your nearest lifeguard stand and scan a QR code on the tower for the latest information.