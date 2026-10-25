South Florida bracing for major flooding through Tuesday

A coastal flood warning is now in effect for South Florida's east coast, with major flooding expected around high tides, along with additional flooding from showers and storms that will continue to move through the area. The flooding will be worse should these downpours come during high tide, with nowhere for the water to go until the water levels lower.

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A strong northeast wind will develop Sunday afternoon and continue to gust near 40 mph each afternoon through Tuesday. This onshore wind will push more water up against the coast while also preventing the water in the intercoastal and bay areas from draining between high tides.

Tide heights have already peaked at higher levels with Sunday morning's high tide and are expected to push even higher on Monday and Tuesday. The full moon occurs on Monday, with the highest predicted tide coming on Tuesday morning.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

By the middle of the week, water levels should start to drop with each high tide as the full moon has passed, and wind speeds are forecast to diminish. Passing storms are still possible and may lead to more brief flooding should they occur during the high tide.

Rough surf and seas will linger all week with a gale warning now in effect through Tuesday. Gale force winds are 39 to 54 mph sustained. Even after the wind diminishes this week, the seas will take a bit longer to subside.

CBS News Miami

Do not drive through floodwaters, and do what you can to avoid traveling during high-tide periods in flood-prone areas. High tides will shift about an hour later each day, which puts them near 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, and near 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect through Tuesday for these higher tides, combined with strong winds and an increasing chance of storms. Stay tuned to CBS News Miami for continued updates.