Summer reading plan will help keep kids on track for next school year

MIAMI -- School is out for summer, but that doesn't mean students should completely put their books away. Experts say the summer slide, when kids decline in reading skills, is real.

"I taught seventh and eighth grade," Suberbi said. "So I taught a lot of kids back to back. So I would see things that I knew I had taught them that year before that they had kind of lost by the time they came back from the summer," said Jenise Suberbi, a former teacher and proud mom of two.

To prevent the summer slide with her kids, Suberbi gives them a choice in what they read.

"I think something really important Is to encourage allowing them to have a choice in what they're reading," Suberbi said.

Suberbi gives an example of her son and his interest in reading Percy Jackson.

"For example, he's been super interested in the Percy Jackson series, and he has flown through that series, and then he's wanted to read anything related to it that has to do with Greek Mythology."

Suberbi also makes fun outings out of going to the library. Anything to make the experience exciting instead of a task.

"They're gonna mimic the things that we're doing," said Suberbi. "I also read religiously before bed, that is like how I wind down, that's how I go to sleep. So they walk into our room all the time, and they see me reading, and I think that's setting the example for them," said Suberbi

Melanie Sheridan is a director with United Through Reading, a nonprofit that keeps military members connected with their families through storytime.

"It's called the Summer Slide, and it refers to the potential learning loss that kids can experience," said Sheridan. "Up to 30 percent that happens between the end of one school year and the start of the next. So keeping them reading is one of the best ways to combat that learning loss because it can be cumulative year after year," said Sheridan.

The National Assessment of Education Progress reported a sharp decline in reading scores since 2020, with the average 130-year-old declining four points since the 2019/2020 school year.

Third and fourth-grade kids aren't reading for fun anymore. According to Scholastic, 57 percent of 8-year-olds read for fun, but by age nine only 35 percent do.

"The best way to do it is to keep fun," Sheridan said. "We don't want anything over the summer to feel like another chore or another piece of homework so letting the kids lead, letting them choose the books that they want to read. "

Sheridan added another way to turn reading into a fun activity is to pick books that have turned into movies or TV shows so you can watch them as a family together afterward.