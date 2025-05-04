Two people shot in Key West; police say the shooter is in custody

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with shooting two people multiple times early Sunday morning in Key West, police said.

At about 3:55 a.m., Key West police officers were called to a reported fight in the 500 block of Green Street. During the 911 call, dispatchers told officers they heard possible gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said one victim, only identified as a 25-year-old man, was airlifted to a trauma center in Miami-Dade County.

Officers were then directed to the suspected shooter by witnesses at the scene. The 25-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was immediately taken into custody. Officers also found a firearm at the scene.

There's no word yet on the conditions of either victim in the case.

Police said the victims and the suspected shooter are all from the Key West area.

Detectives are currently investigating the case.