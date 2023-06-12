Key West Pride celebrated 1.25-mile-long Rainbow Flag's 20th anniversary

KEY WEST - A Sunday afternoon Key West Pride Parade and three nights of a rainbow of light illuminating the sky above Key West's Duval Street celebrated the 20th anniversary of a "sea-to-sea" rainbow flag's unfurling along the street from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean at Pride 2003.

Projected by a laser array, the three-night light show, that ended late Sunday night, commemorated the 1.25-mile-long flag sewn in Key West two decades ago by artist Gilbert Baker, who in 1978 designed the original rainbow flag that remains the international symbol of the LGBTQ community.

"In 2003, this flag was created by the original flag creator, Mr. Gilbert Baker, which represented diversity, inclusion and the freedom to be ourselves," said Fritzie Estimond of the Key West Business Guild, organizer of the 2023 Pride festivities.

During Pride 2003, thousands of volunteers unfurled Baker's 1.25-mile-long flag -- believed to be the world's longest rainbow banner and featuring his original eight colors -- down the entire length of Duval Street, dipping the ends simultaneously into the Gulf and Atlantic in a sea-to-sea showing of diversity and pride.

A carefully preserved 100-foot-long section of Baker's flag was carried at the head of Sunday's Pride Parade through downtown Key West. The all-welcome procession also featured decorated floats and vehicles, and colorful walking groups including a "herd" of 14 unicorns.

Presented by the Key West Business Guild, this year's Pride began June 7 and featured events including dance parties, sunset sailing excursions, theater productions and a street fair.