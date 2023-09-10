Watch CBS News
Key West man arrested for allegedly drunk driving golf cart on US-1

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

KEY WEST — A young man was arrested Saturday evening after he was stopped on US-1 drunkenly driving a Key West Golf Club cart.

James Riley Jackson, 20, was charged with D.U.I., larceny, vehicle theft, criminal mischief/property damage, possession of alcohol while underage and possession of a fake I.D.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, officers stopped a northbound golf cart near mile marker 5 around 5 p.m. following reports of a drunken golf cart driver leaving the Shell gas station at Key Haven.

When confronted, officers found numerous opened and unopened bottles of alcohol inside the cart. Additionally, the cart's roof was dented and bent, a portion of the windshield was missing and the front wheels were also damaged.

The Key West Police Department is investigating reports of earlier damage done to the course as well as the stolen cart. Jackson was taken to jail.

