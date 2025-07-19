Key West man arrested after officials say he uploaded child abuse material, bestiality videos on Snapchat

A man was arrested on Friday in Key West for possessing child abuse materials and engaging in sexual activity involving animals, police said.

Jorge Tyler Perez, 28, is charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and 14 counts of sexual activities involving animals, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to Perez's arrest form, in November 2024, FDLE agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children that a Snapchat user, who authorities confirmed later was Perez, uploaded files showing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities found during an investigation that Perez also uploaded videos involving bestiality.

On Friday, authorities conducted a search warrant and seized an electronic device.

Tyler Perez was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Key West Police Department assisted with the investigation.

This is a developing story.





