Planning a Kentucky Bourbon Trail trip from Florida? Here's what to know before you go.

With nearly 3 million visitors flocking to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail last year, planning the perfect trip requires more than just picking distilleries — it takes careful timing, smart scheduling and advance booking to avoid a rushed and overwhelming experience.

Like jazz, baseball and comic books, bourbon is a uniquely American creation, a distinction made official by a 1964 Congressional resolution. The beloved brown spirit has surged in popularity in recent years, drawing record crowds to Kentucky, where 95% of the world's bourbon is produced. In 2025 alone, nearly 3 million people visited the world-famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The Trail was launched in 1999 by the Kentucky Distillers' Association to spotlight distilleries and the bourbon-making process, much like California's Napa Valley did for wine.

Today, the Trail includes 46 distilleries across the Bluegrass State, from industry giants like Jim Beam and Woodford Reserve to boutique brands like Kentucky Peerless and Rabbit Hole. With so many options, planning a bourbon-focused trip can quickly feel overwhelming.

How many distilleries should you visit in a day? Which ones are worth it? How do you book tours? Here's what to know before you go.

Where to stay near the Kentucky Bourbon Trail: best cities and hotels

The first decision is where to stay. Popular options include Bardstown, Frankfort/Versailles, Lexington and Louisville, each offering its own advantages.

During a recent trip with friends, we stayed in Downtown Louisville and found it ideal thanks to its central location and proximity to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

We booked rooms at Hotel Distil, a popular choice for bourbon enthusiasts. Located on Main Street in the heart of Whiskey Row, the hotel also features a standout tradition: a nightly bourbon toast at 7:33 p.m., marking the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. Its on-site steakhouse, Repeal, is also a major draw.

How to plan your Kentucky Bourbon Trail itinerary and choose distilleries

There are nearly 20 distilleries in the Louisville area alone. Some are within walking distance downtown, while others require a drive of 15 minutes to an hour. Factoring in travel time is key when building your itinerary.

A typical distillery tour lasts 90 minutes to two hours. While some visitors try to hit four or five stops in a day, that approach can quickly become exhausting.

In reality, visiting that many distilleries often turns into a rushed 12-hour day, and by the third or fourth tasting, even the most enthusiastic bourbon fan may start to feel burnt out.

The sweet spot? Two distilleries per day. That pace allows you to fully enjoy each experience, from the history to the tastings, without feeling rushed.

Planning a successful Kentucky Bourbon Trail trip comes down to choosing the right location, pacing distillery visits and booking tours in advance. Mike Avila

It's also important to mix in a variety of distilleries.

"Visit a range of distilleries," said Christina Vassallo of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. "It's important to see the big players, the small players and everyone in between. While the distilling process can be similar, what makes each distillery special is the people."

Kentucky Bourbon Trail day 1 itinerary: Kentucky Artisan and Michter's distilleries

Stops:

Kentucky Artisan Distillery (Crestwood)

Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery (Louisville)

Our first stop, Kentucky Artisan Distillery, showcases smaller, boutique brands. The experience feels intimate, almost like a family-run operation, offering a more personal touch than larger distilleries.

Kentucky Artisan Mike Avila

We learned about the production of Jefferson's Bourbon, known for its "Aged at Sea" process. While all distilleries follow the same four basic steps — cook, ferment, distill and age — the variations within those steps create unique flavor profiles.

In other words: no, all whiskey does not taste the same.

Afterward, we returned to Louisville for lunch at Mussels & Burger Bar, a solid choice when you're pacing yourself for a day of bourbon tasting.

Kentucky Artisan Mike Avila

This is also where a key tip comes in: book a driver.

Hiring transportation is the safest and most convenient way to explore the Trail. We used Mint Julep Tours for a driver-only option, which worked perfectly since we booked our own tours. Our driver was knowledgeable, and the sprinter van was stocked with water — a must.

Our second stop was Michter's Fort Nelson, one of the most popular distilleries in the world. It has been named the "Most Admired Whiskey" globally for three consecutive years.

Our guide, Annie Mae Emerson, provided deep insight into the brand's history, which dates back to 1753. Michter's stands out for its meticulous process, including air-drying oak barrels for up to 60 months and toasting them before charring, techniques that enhance flavor complexity.

The highlight? Filling your own bottle of barrel-proof bourbon at the end of the tour, a memorable takeaway.

Pro tip: Book Michter's early. Tours fill up fast, especially in peak seasons.

We wrapped the day with dinner at Repeal Steakhouse and drinks at The Last Refuge, a unique whiskey bar inside a former church with thousands of selections.

Michter's Fort Nelson Mike Avila

Kentucky Bourbon Trail day 2 itinerary: Peerless and Buffalo Trace distilleries

Day 2

Stops:

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

Buffalo Trace Distillery

We started at Kentucky Peerless, a boutique distillery with a growing cult following. Located in a restored 115-year-old building, the tour highlights both production and the family legacy behind the brand.

"Our story is arguably the most important aspect of the brand," Vassallo said. "It allows us to connect with guests on a personal level."

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. Mike Avila

Peerless is also a fully operational facility, meaning you may see active production during your visit.

Next, we traveled to Frankfort to visit Buffalo Trace, one of the largest and most historic distilleries in the country.

Buffalo Trace Mike Avila

The 130-acre campus is a National Historic Landmark and home to iconic brands like Blanton's, E.H. Taylor Jr., and George T. Stagg.

Buffalo Trace is also the oldest continuously operating distillery in the U.S., and one of the few that remained open during Prohibition.

"You could have whiskey during Prohibition if it was prescribed for medicinal purposes," said general manager Tyler Adams. "That's why we stayed open."

Buffalo Trace Mike Avila

The tours are expansive, covering everything from barrel-making to aging. One standout moment was seeing rare, unfiltered batches of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle.

We ended the tour at "Bourbon Pompeii," historic fermentation tanks dating back to 1869.

Dinner that night was at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, followed by drinks at Hell or High Water, a hidden speakeasy behind Whiskey Row.

Tips for visiting the Kentucky Bourbon Trail: booking tours, transportation and timing

Planning your own Bourbon Trail trip can be incredibly rewarding. Booking independently allows you to tailor the experience to your pace and interests.

That said, it can be time-consuming. Tour companies offer a more streamlined, though often pricier, alternative and may provide access to hard-to-book distilleries.

Final tips for planning a Kentucky Bourbon Trail trip and what to pack

One last tip: Many distilleries sell bottles that are only available on-site. Be sure to leave room in your suitcase, and pack carefully.

Enjoy your trip, and drink responsibly.

Mike Avila is a multiplatform content creator, author and producer at CBS News Miami.