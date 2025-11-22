Man dead, 3 others on the run after Kendall home invasion shooting, deputies say

A man is dead and three other suspects are on the run after a home invasion ended with a shooting in Kendall on Saturday evening, deputies said.

Around 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Kendall District responded to a shooting reported at a home near Southwest 141st Street and 110th Avenue.

According to the preliminary investigation, four suspects arrived in the area and attempted to enter the home by force. However, the homeowner, who was inside his residence at the time, shot towards the suspects, striking one of them in the upper extremities. The other three suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the injured suspect to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he died, MDSO said.

MDSO did not provide further information at this time, while its Homicide Bureau detectives continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.