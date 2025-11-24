South Florida man recalls moment he fatally shot home invasion suspect. "The worst night of my life."

A homeowner who shot and killed one of four men suspected of breaking into his home in Richmond Heights on Saturday told CBS News Miami that it was the "scariest moment" of his life.

The homeowner, who didn't want to share his name or face, said he didn't know any of the suspects and that he only pulled the trigger when one of them entered his house.

Homeowner recalls the frightening moment he fired shots

CBS News Miami obtained ring camera video that captured the moment shots were heard while the four suspects were trying to enter a home on Southwest 110th Avenue.

The homeowner said he told the men outside his property to leave, but they didn't. And when one of the men entered his home, he fired, admitting it was the first time he had ever used his gun.

"Never, never. Never pulled it out, never used it. Ever like ever," the homeowner said. "I've never been in trouble, like I don't bother anybody. Nobody bothers me. This was just the worst day of my life, the worst night of my life."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the scene and rushed the injured suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Quanterry Alvin Whitley, to the hospital, where he later died.

The homeowner said he was with his mother at the time of the shooting, and he let CBS News Miami view the doorbell camera footage, which showed him flashing the gun to try to get the four suspects to leave.

"I'm literally holding the gun up. My finger is not on the trigger. I'm trying to scare them to get them to leave," he said. "She [his mother] tells me to go in the house, I go in the house. when I go in the house, he charges at me. That's when I shot twice."

Now, he's still trying to process that he killed someone, and he's worried that he may be charged. He wishes the incident had never happened.

"I just wanna [sic] send condolences to his family, I have never been in trouble a day in my life. Never hurt another person a day in my life. Never wanted to shoot a person in my life. Let alone kill someone," the homeowner said.

Mom of man killed is upset over homeowner's actions

CBS News Miami spoke with Lashundia Jackson, the mother of Whitley. She said the homeowner should never have fired his weapon.

"I would like to say he did not do a home invasion. That is inaccurate. That is not who he is. That is not who he was. He would not do that. He was not that type of person," Jackson said of her son.

She said, "The way he (the homeowner) said his mother came out and said they better get off the porch or she is going to call police. Then why shouldn't they call the police at that moment if that was what they needed to do to avoid shooting him and killing him? Why shouldn't they call?"

Jackson continued, "I want to know why? Why? Why. What really happened and what is going on?"

Police records show Whitley had been arrested before for burglary and aggravated assault.

But his mother said, "He was a father. He was a son. He was a brother. He was a cousin. He was everything. Did he have run-ins with law enforcement? He did, but a home invasion was not one of them."

Deputies still searching for 3 suspects

Deputies have not identified any of the other three suspects involved in the case, but said they are still on the run. The sheriff's office has not said yet if the homeowner will be charged for the shooting.

If you have any information, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.